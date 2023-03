ERROL D’CRUZ







India stretched their unbeaten streak at the Birsa Munda stadium with a 6-3 victory over World champions Germany on Monday, making it three wins in a row in the FIH Pro League mini tournament in Rourkela. The comprehensive win took India to the top of the nine-nation table, level on 17 points with Spain, but with a 29-21 goal record as opposed to 20-14.