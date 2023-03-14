Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India beat Germany 6-3 to register their second consecutive win against the reigning World Champions

Published on Tuesday, 14 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 7



Rourkela: Indian Men's Hockey Team continued their winning ways in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League with a scintillating 6-3 win against reigning World Champions Germany here at the world's largest-seated Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Monday. Jugraj Singh (21'), Abhishek (22', 51'), Selvan Karthi (24', 46'), and Harmanpreet Singh (26') scored for India, while Germany's goals came from Tom Grambusch (3'), Gonzalo Peillat (23'), and Malte Hellwig (31').

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.