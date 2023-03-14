



Rourkela: Indian Men's Hockey Team continued their winning ways in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League with a scintillating 6-3 win against reigning World Champions Germany here at the world's largest-seated Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Monday. Jugraj Singh (21'), Abhishek (22', 51'), Selvan Karthi (24', 46'), and Harmanpreet Singh (26') scored for India, while Germany's goals came from Tom Grambusch (3'), Gonzalo Peillat (23'), and Malte Hellwig (31').



