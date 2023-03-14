Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India hit 6 against Germany to register third straight win

Published on Tuesday, 14 March 2023



FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 action continued from the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, as hosts India put on another offensive masterclass to register a huge 6-3 win against world champions Germany. Abhishek and Selvam Karthi scored a brace apiece for India with Jugraj and Harmanpreet Singh adding a goal each from the penalty corners, while Tom Grambusch, Gonzalo Peillat and Malte Hellwig scored for Germany. With te win, India go to the top of the men's Pro League table, level on points with Spain, but one spot above them, thanks to a superior goal difference.

