By After Singh





Reigning league champion Terengganu Hockey Team have virtually sealed a place in the final by outplaying Universiti Teknologi Mara 5-1. - NSTP/GHAZALI KORI



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank skipper Meor Azuan Hasan is in high spirits for the TNB Cup return leg semi-final against Tenaga Nasional at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow after his wife gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday.