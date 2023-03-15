Australia avenges World Cup defeat, wins 2-1 against Germany
Australia avenged its World Cup semifinal defeat as Germany could not find a way past Johan Durst and a packed defence to pull off yet another last minute miracle, losing 1-2 in its final FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday.
Uthra Ganesan
Australia’s Jake Whetton celebrates after scoring against Germany in a FIH PRo League match held at the Birsa Munda Stadium Rourkela. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
