Kookaburras rely on solid defence to edge past Honamas

Published on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 16



FIH Hockey Pro League action continued from Rourkela as Australia registered a narrow victory over Germany to earn their first win of the mini-tournament in India, and second outright win of the 2022/23 season. Jake Whetton and Jack Welch scored the first two goals of the game for Australia in the opening quarter. Gonzalo Peillat pulled one back for Germany before half-time, but there were no further goals in the second half as Australia’s game management and defence came to the forefront.

