COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore announced the addition of Abigail Tamer (Dexter, Mich.) to the senior squad. This is along with two staff members who join the USWNT in specialist coach Pietie Coetzee-Turner (Winston-Salem, N.C.) and goalkeeper coach Jackie Briggs (Winston-Salem. N.C.).