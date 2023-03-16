Imaginative use of players, test of bench strength among key takeaways for the team that looks to recover from a disappointing World Cup.



By Mihir Vasavda





India and Australia players in action. (Twitter/Hockey India)



In the cycle of emotions that hockey evokes, India has once again reached the stage of hope. Flirting with optimism is fraught with risk since it almost always ends with a stab in the heart but for hockey tragics, it is tough not to get carried away in the wave of optimism. Especially when a team that looked out of its depth a couple of months ago gets its act together and puts on a show.



