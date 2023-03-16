Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

After unbeaten Pro League run, India count gains beyond results

Published on Thursday, 16 March 2023

Imaginative use of players, test of bench strength among key takeaways for the team that looks to recover from a disappointing World Cup.

By Mihir Vasavda


India and Australia players in action. (Twitter/Hockey India)   

In the cycle of emotions that hockey evokes, India has once again reached the stage of hope. Flirting with optimism is fraught with risk since it almost always ends with a stab in the heart but for hockey tragics, it is tough not to get carried away in the wave of optimism. Especially when a team that looked out of its depth a couple of months ago gets its act together and puts on a show.

