The 23-year-old midfielder achieved this milestone during India's match against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23







Rourkela: Hockey India on Wednesday congratulated midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad on completing 100 International Caps for India. He achieved this milestone during India's match against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 being played here in the spectacular Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.



