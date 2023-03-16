Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey India congratulates Vivek Sagar Prasad on completing 100 International Caps

Published on Thursday, 16 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 15

The 23-year-old midfielder achieved this milestone during India's match against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23



Rourkela: Hockey India on Wednesday congratulated midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad on completing 100 International Caps for India. He achieved this milestone during India's match against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 being played here in the spectacular Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

