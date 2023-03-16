By Tariq Ali



The match played between India and Australia ended in a tame draw with the Full Time score 2-2, finally the match was decided in the penalty shootout session in the favour of India by the margin of 4 goals to 3 in FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) at Rourkela in the current season 2022-23.





India won all the four matches on home soil in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) Mini Tournament at Munda Birsa International Stadium Rourkela.



Following are the results of the matches played on the home soil for the participating countries for the session 2022-23:



Key to abbreviations

P - Played

W - Won

L - Lost

D/W - Drawn matches ended in a win (PSO)

D/L - Drawn matches ended in a loss (PSO)

GF - Goals scored for the team

GA - Goals scored against the team

GD - Goal difference

Points - Points table



Teams Venues. P W. L. D/W D/L GF GA GD Points

IND Bhubaneswar 4. 2. 1. 1. 0. 13. 12. +1. 8

Rourkela. 4. 3. 0. 1. 0. 16. 11. +5. 11

AUS Hobart. 4. 1. 2. 0. 1. 8. 9. -1 4

ARG Mendoza. 4. 1. 2. 0. 1. 6. 10. -4. 4

Santiago del

Estero. 4. 0. 1. 1. 2. 7 9. -2 2



The matches decided either in Full Time (F.T.) or Penalty shootout (PSO) played at the different venues in FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) for the session 2022-23

Venues. Played F.T. PSO Goals Ave.

India:

Bhubaneswar. 6. 4. 2. 34. 5.6

Rourkela. 6. 5. 1. 31. 3.6

Argentina:

Mendoza. 6. 5. 1. 22. 3.5

Santiago del Estero. 6. 2. 4. 21. 4.1

Australia:

Hobart 6. 5. 1. 25. 5.1

Total. 30. 21. 9. 133 4.4