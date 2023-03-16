PR Sreejesh starred for the Indian hockey team in the shootout after regulation time ended at 2-2. Know goal scorers and other details.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Vivek celebrates after scoring on his 100th appearance (Picture by ADIMAZES PVT LTD/ Hockey India)



India concluded their home leg of the FIH Pro League 2022-23 hockey season on a high with a 4-3 victory over Australia in the shootout after regulation time ended at 2-2 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday.



