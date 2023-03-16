Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India seals shootout win against Australia, ends Rourkela series unbeaten

Published on Thursday, 16 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17

Despite missing two early shots in the shootout, the host came back to take the game into sudden death courtesy another impressive performance by P.R. Sreejesh who made three saves.

Uthra Ganesan


The Juggernaut: Harmanpreet’s men rolled over Germany and Australia in the Rourkela leg of FIH Pro League. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Fort Rourkela remained unconquered as India won 4-3 against Australia on shootouts after the teams were tied 2-2 in regulation time in the final Pro League match of the mini-series here on Wednesday.

