Despite missing two early shots in the shootout, the host came back to take the game into sudden death courtesy another impressive performance by P.R. Sreejesh who made three saves.



Uthra Ganesan





The Juggernaut: Harmanpreet’s men rolled over Germany and Australia in the Rourkela leg of FIH Pro League. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Fort Rourkela remained unconquered as India won 4-3 against Australia on shootouts after the teams were tied 2-2 in regulation time in the final Pro League match of the mini-series here on Wednesday.



