Rourkela: After a hat-trick of wins, the Indian Men's Hockey Team remained unbeaten as they put up a resilient performance against Australia in the last home game in the FIH Hockey Pro League here at the world's largest-seated Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. While Vivek Sagar Prasad (2') and Sukhjeet Singh (47') scored in regulation time, Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored in the shootout to ensure a 2-2 (4-3 SO) win ensuring the home team ended their campaign at home in style.



