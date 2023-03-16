Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India remains unbeaten in FIH Hockey Pro League; beat Australia 2-2 (4-3 SO)

Published on Thursday, 16 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 16

Experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh stars in shootout; helps India win the extra point after 2-2 draw in regulation time



Rourkela: After a hat-trick of wins, the Indian Men's Hockey Team remained unbeaten as they put up a resilient performance against Australia in the last home game in the FIH Hockey Pro League here at the world's largest-seated Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. While Vivek Sagar Prasad (2') and Sukhjeet Singh (47') scored in regulation time, Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Dilpreet Singh scored in the shootout to ensure a 2-2 (4-3 SO) win ensuring the home team ended their campaign at home in style.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.