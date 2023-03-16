Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India register shoot-out win over Australia to remain unbeaten in Rourkela

Final day of action from the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela produced a highly competitive clash between India and Australia as the two teams played out a 2-2 draw in regulation time to take one point apiece. India then edged Australia in the sudden deaths of the shoot-outs by a 4-3 margin to claim the bonus point and take 11 out of the 12 points available at home. India also extended their lead at the top of the Pro League table, moving up to 19 points from 8 games.

