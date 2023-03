By K.M. BOOPATHY





(From left) Jang Jong-hyun, Shello Siverius and Faizal Saari combined to guide Terengganu into the final again.



PETALING JAYA: Defending champions Tenaga Nasional and their rivals Terengganu secured their berth in the TNB Cup final after taking contrasting routes at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday (March 16).