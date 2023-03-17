Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Davis Atkin, first openly gay player in Australian hockey, embraces pressure of spotlight

Published on Friday, 17 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 2

Davis Atkin, 22, who made his debut in the FIH Pro League in Rourkela, is remarkably calm in acknowledging a topic many squirm just to discuss.

Uthra Ganesan


Atkin, one of the two openly gay players in men’s hockey, says he doesn’t see himself as much of a trailblazer as a figurehead for the LGBTQ+ community. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

International sport at the highest level is brutal and unforgiving. It is also governed by strict rules, written and assumed, of gender identity and sexual orientation that forces a certain machoism among the men – more so in team sports, which is still considered a ‘brotherhood’. And for all the claims by sports administrations across the world, homosexuality remains a forbidden subject.

