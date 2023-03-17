"Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is lucky for us," says India Captain Harmanpreet Singh
India keep its unbeaten record intact at the newly built stadium in Rourkela after four successive wins in FIH Hockey Pro League
Rourkela: Elated with the team's performance in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 home games where India beat reigning World Champions Germany 3-2 and 6-3 followed by 5-4 and 2-2 (4-3 SO) win against Australia, Captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed that the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is indeed 'lucky' for Team India.