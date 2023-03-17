Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

"Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is lucky for us," says India Captain Harmanpreet Singh

Published on Friday, 17 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 2

India keep its unbeaten record intact at the newly built stadium in Rourkela after four successive wins in FIH Hockey Pro League



Rourkela: Elated with the team's performance in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023 home games where India beat reigning World Champions Germany 3-2 and 6-3 followed by 5-4 and 2-2 (4-3 SO) win against Australia, Captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed that the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium is indeed 'lucky' for Team India.

