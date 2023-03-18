Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

I was rested not dropped: Mandeep Singh on his omission from Indian hockey team for FIH Pro League

Published on Saturday, 18 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 7

Mandeep was among the eight players who were left out of the FIH Pro League team after India made a shock pre-quarterfinals exit from the World Cup in January.


Mandeep Singh in action in the Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Striker Mandeep Singh on Friday claimed that he was rested and not dropped from India’s FIH Pro League team which defeated world champions Germany and Australia twice each.

