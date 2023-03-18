I was rested not dropped: Mandeep Singh on his omission from Indian hockey team for FIH Pro League
Mandeep was among the eight players who were left out of the FIH Pro League team after India made a shock pre-quarterfinals exit from the World Cup in January.
Mandeep Singh in action in the Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
Striker Mandeep Singh on Friday claimed that he was rested and not dropped from India’s FIH Pro League team which defeated world champions Germany and Australia twice each.