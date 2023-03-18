The 24-year-old Hardik beat his illustrious senior players like Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh to win the coveted award for 2022 named after hockey legend Balbir Singh senior at the fifth Hockey India Annual Awards.





Hardik Singh poses with the Player of the Year award.



New Delhi: Midfielder Hardik Singh and goalkeeper Savita Punia were on Friday conferred with the men’s and women’s Indian ‘Hockey Player of the Year’ awards at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi.



