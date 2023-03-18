Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey India awards: Hardik Singh, Savita Punia named Players of the Year

Published on Saturday, 18 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 7

The 24-year-old Hardik beat his illustrious senior players like Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh to win the coveted award for 2022 named after hockey legend Balbir Singh senior at the fifth Hockey India Annual Awards.


Hardik Singh poses with the Player of the Year award.

New Delhi: Midfielder Hardik Singh and goalkeeper Savita Punia were on Friday conferred with the men’s and women’s Indian ‘Hockey Player of the Year’ awards at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.