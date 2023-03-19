The Zonal Championships which aims to discover and nurture new talent will be held across four zones from 19 to 26 March







New Delhi: The inaugural edition of the Hockey India Junior Men and Junior Women Zonal Championships is set to begin on Sunday, March 19, 2023, with the first matches of all four zones - North, South, East, and West - all zones set to be played from 19 to 26 March 2023



