Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Preview: Hockey India Grassroots Development Programme set to kick off with the conduct of 1st Hockey India Junior Men and Junior Women Intra Zonal Championships on 19th March

Published on Sunday, 19 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 17

The Zonal Championships which aims to discover and nurture new talent will be held across four zones from 19 to 26 March



New Delhi: The inaugural edition of the Hockey India Junior Men and Junior Women Zonal Championships is set to begin on Sunday, March 19, 2023, with the first matches of all four zones - North, South, East, and West - all zones set to be played from 19 to 26 March 2023

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.