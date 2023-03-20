By Shane Sadanand



Let us approach this million dollar question by discussing another genius. Steve Jobs, the man who changed the world using technology.





Wikimedia describes Steve Jobs as an American entrepreneur, business magnate, industrial designer, media proprietor, and investor. He was the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Apple and Pixar.



In India you can't expect these achievements from a college drop out or an "uneducated" person. He started Apple company at the age of 21.



Steve Job's friendship during childhood with the children of Silicon valley engineers developed a love towards electronics. He lived in a house that was developed based on linear geometry and was full of glasses. He happened to attend some classes on calligraphy though it wasn't his optional subject at Reed's Arts College. His seven months period of stay in Indian Asrams gave him the meaning of simplicity.



So his greatest product iPhone has all the above attributes. It was a miniature, rectangular white product and the design followed the rules of linear geometry. It had best fonts compared to rival products. He also conceptualised the circular Apple Park with all curved glass elevation. He had 450 patents in industrial designs.



Even though Steve Jobs spent only seven months in Indian Asrams, he might never have come across the term " Lakshman Rekha" (limiting line) during his short stay. But he drew useful clues from unstudied areas and converted these ideas to fantastic product designs. His product iPad simply changed this world.



This method of subscribing idea from unstudied and unrelated areas and inventing a new concept is fluid intelligence.



Now we have another genius who changed the hockey world and he is Dr. Richard Charlesworth who used fluid intelligence in hockey.



As a physiologist (MBBS Doctor) Ric



Charlesworth knows the effect of happy hormones like dopamine and serotonin in players body. He also knows the adverse effect of panic hormones like cortisol and adrenaline.



A professional doctor can analyse the physical requirements of a hockey player. So he could develop a team of muscled human robots and their body structure sent shivers down the backbones of lean and skinny Indian players.



He might have also sought advice from decathlon coaches where physical fitness is of paramount importance for a field athlete that allowed him to the development of human robots.



He has a honorary science degree and history degrees under his belt and it led to an analytical and searching mind. Ric Charlesworth has played International hockey and first class cricket. He was a politician par excellence and a member of parliament. Sessions in the parliament helped him to become an expert in decision making. Learned information, experience derived from games and other multiple fields made him a super coach who used fluid intelligence. It helped him to change the world of hockey.



As the coach of Australia, he won six gold medals from seven world cups & Olympics. His team won seven Champions Trophy titles. He won coach of the year titles eight times.



Compared to these two masterminds, Indian coaches don't posses fluid or learned intelligence. They have a degree or diploma from NIS Patiala and that allows them to land in coach's job. From this institute, one will get elementary ideas of coaching. These Indian coaches then draw a "Lakshman Chathur" (limiting square) around them and will never cross their original ideas received from Patiala.



I have an FB friend who was doing MBA in sports management from a premier institute in Pune. Now he is an employee of a top sports institute in India. During a discussion, I asked some doubts about their curriculum and their way of learning. Also probed about the way they studied Organisational Behaviour (OB). He couldn't remember anything. Had he studied it properly he could have solved one third of the mental problems like performance anxiety existing in the minds of Indian team.



Indian hockey experts argue that to be a national hockey coach you need to represent a country. But to be a successful coach you need to use fluid intelligence.



Unlike a human coach, Artificial Hockey Intelligence can draw ideas from any stream of knowledge and can develop a new system that surely will change the hockey world.