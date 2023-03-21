Stadium named after hockey star Rani Rampal, first woman to get this honour
Rani shared photos on her social media handles, where she is seen interacting with the players and inaugurating the stadium alongside other staff members.
FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal arrives at the Biju Patnaik International airport for the upcoming Olympic qualifying matches in Bhubaneswar on October 13, 2019. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout
Indian women’s hockey team star Rani Rampal has become the first woman in the sport to have a stadium named after her, in Rae Bareli.