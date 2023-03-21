Rani shared photos on her social media handles, where she is seen interacting with the players and inaugurating the stadium alongside other staff members.





FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal arrives at the Biju Patnaik International airport for the upcoming Olympic qualifying matches in Bhubaneswar on October 13, 2019. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



Indian women’s hockey team star Rani Rampal has become the first woman in the sport to have a stadium named after her, in Rae Bareli.



