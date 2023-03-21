by NIgel Simon





T&T’s Teague Marcano and player/coach Kwandwane Browne both played key roles in helping Southgate Hockey Club battle back from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw at the lowly University of Bristol to win the English Hockey League Division One South Outdoor crown at the University of Bristol on Sunday and with it promotion to the Premier League.



