EHL Hockey League Week 18 2023 Matchday Review

The England Hockey League and Vitality Women's Hockey League both witnessed action-packed weekends, featuring high-scoring matches and intense battles across the pools. Old Georgians, Holcombe, Wimbledon, and Surbiton secured their places in the Men's League Finals Weekend, while Surbiton and East Grinstead emerged as the first two teams to qualify for the Women's League Finals Weekend. An 11-goal thriller unfolded between the University of Exeter and Brooklands Manchester University, adding to the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming finals.

