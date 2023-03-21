Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Day 2 Results: 1st Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023

Published on Tuesday, 21 March 2023



New Delhi:  Day 2 of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023 witnessed Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Haryana, and Hockey Punjab registering wins in the North Zone, while Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Telangana Hockey emerged victorious in the South Zone. Also, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Rajasthan won their respective matches in the East and West Zones respectively.

