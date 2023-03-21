Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Double delight for South Africa in Junior Africa Cup 2023

Published on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9



From 12-16 March 2023, the best young hockey teams, in both men’s and women’s category, from Africa competed in the Junior Africa Cup at Ismailia, Egypt for the title and two spots per gender, in the upcoming FIH Junior World Cups 2023. In the women’s competition, South Africa were crowned champions winning the finals against Zimbabwe, who also qualified for the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup Chile 2023. It was double delight for South Africa as they were the winners in the men’s competition as well, defeating hosts Egypt, with both teams securing qualification for the FIH Junior Hockey Men’s World Cup Malaysia 2023.

