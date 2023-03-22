Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

How Spalding hockey bucked trend with primary school sport success

Published on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 6

Fred Morris, of Spalding Hockey Club, on how it built its primary school tournaments, with the help of teenage umpires and club willpower


Spalding have found success with primary school event PIC: Spalding

We could not help but smile when we read that Guildford HC had been provided with three pitches free of charge by Charterhouse School for the initial tournament. Based in rural South Lincolnshire, Spalding (population 35,000) has just the one all-weather pitch which the club rents and pays commercial hire charges for all its activities. If there was a spectrum in hockey, I believe that we represent the opposite ends.

