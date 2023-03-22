



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a training camp this past weekend, U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tracey Paul has named the 18-athlete roster and two non-traveling reserves for the women’s 2023 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC). Taking place April 10 to 18 at the Wildey Hockey Centre located in the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in St. Michael, Barbados, the men’s and women’s event is a qualifier for the 2023 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup.



