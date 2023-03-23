Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Collegiate to hunt in a pack as they target defence of hockey title

Published: Thursday, 23 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 15


DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Collegiate will aim to defend their title when they meet 11 other teams in the Gqeberha Coastal leg of the SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge at Victoria Park High on Sunday
Image: SUPPLIED

With the core of their team the same as last year, defending champions Collegiate are set to hunt in a pack as they target a defence of their SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge regional title on Sunday.

