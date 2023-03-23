

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Collegiate will aim to defend their title when they meet 11 other teams in the Gqeberha Coastal leg of the SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge at Victoria Park High on Sunday

With the core of their team the same as last year, defending champions Collegiate are set to hunt in a pack as they target a defence of their SPAR Eastern Cape Schoolgirls Hockey Challenge regional title on Sunday.



