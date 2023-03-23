Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Secret Hockey Coach: Time for code of silence to stop abuse and protect umpires

Published: Thursday, 23 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 15

'We need to leave them alone – how many mistakes do you make as a coach or as a player?'

By Secret Coach


Lee Barron takes command at the recent indoor World Cup PIC: WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek

So, another season of indoor has come and gone. Improvements were made, the tournaments I was at had a higher playing standard than last year. At one such event, I was on the periphery of a conversation with three ccoaches who had decided to take the idea of using indoor to work on team deficiencies… Glad to see you read this column!

