New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday congratulated Shri Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General Hockey India, Smt Joydeep Kaur, Athlete Representative Hockey India, on their induction into the erstwhile Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Executive Board as its newly-elected Vice President and Athlete Representative, respectively, during the AHF Congress held in Mungyeong, Korea. In addition to the above, Smt Bigan Soy, an Indian goalkeeper, who was part of India’s Bronze medal winning campaign at the Ergo Hockey Junior World Cup – Women Mönchengladbach, Germany, 2023, has been appointed as a Member of the AHF Women's Advisory Panel.



