Independent Director - Great Britain Hockey Limited - Voluntary Role (inc. expenses)







Following the success of Great Britain Hockey at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics this is an incredibly exciting time to be part of our sport as we plan for Paris 2024. Great Britain Hockey Limited (GBHL) is the organisation responsible for overseeing the selection, preparation and participation of the GB men’s and women’s teams in Olympic Games and other international events. One of the two current Independent Directors has completed their allowable term. Therefore, in accordance with the requirements of the company’s Articles of Association the organisation is seeking to appoint a new Independent Director for the next 4 years.



