By Tariq Ali



Renowned German field hockey umpire Christian Blasch announced retirement from international arena.





Christian Blasch made his debut as an umpire in senior international hockey in FIH Champions Trophy at Cologne Germany in 2002, since then he officiated over 190 international senior outdoor hockey matches.



47 years old Christian Blasch appeared in four Olympic Games Athens 2004,

Beijing 2008, Rio de Janeiro 2012 and London 2016. And he officiated in three FIH World Cup events Monchengladbach 2006, New Delhi 2010 and The Hague 2014.

He officiated in other FIH events.



Christian Blasch was active in FIH Hockey Pro League Men's and Women's for the season 2022-23.



Christian Blasch was awarded the Golden Whistle for completing 100 senior international hockey matches in 2009.



Following is the list of FIH nominated umpires officiated over 175 international senior hockey matches:

270 Santiago Deo (Spain) 1975-2002

219 John Wright (South Africa) 1995-2017

211 Murray Grime (Australia) 1994-2018

210 Allain Renaud (France) 1980-1991

190 Christian Blasch (Germany) 2002-2023

180 VR Raghu Prasad (India) 2005-2023*

178 Henrik Ehlers (Denmark) 1996-2006

178 Ray O'Connor (Ireland) 1996-2012