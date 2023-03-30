Seven different clubs will compete at the England Hockey Premier Division Finals at Surbiton Hockey Club this weekend, as Finals Weekend returns for the first time since 2019, report Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper







Hosts Surbiton will be looking for double success at Sugden Road as the only club with two sides vying for the season-ending men's and women's double this weekend. If that's not enough, Surbiton women will also be gunning for a ninth successive league title to underline their status as one of British sport’s most successful club teams.



