Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Seven Different Clubs Will Compete At The England Hockey Premier Division Finals This Weekend

Published: Thursday, 30 March 2023 10:00 | Hits: 13

Seven different clubs will compete at the England Hockey Premier Division Finals at Surbiton Hockey Club this weekend, as Finals Weekend returns for the first time since 2019, report Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper



Hosts Surbiton will be looking for double success at Sugden Road as the only club with two sides vying for the season-ending men's and women's double this weekend. If that's not enough, Surbiton women will also be gunning for a ninth successive league title to underline their status as one of British sport’s most successful club teams.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.