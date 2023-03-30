Field hockey legend John-John Dohmen
Great midfielder of Belgium national field hockey team John-John Dohmen appeared in more than 400 international hockey matches since 2004 when he made his debut against Italy.
Overall, according to the latest updates as on March, 2023, John-John Dohmen played 441 international matches only second to Teun de Nooijer of Netherlands with 453 international caps.
Following is the list of players appeared in 400+ international outdoor hockey matches
453 Teun de Nooijer, Netherlands
441 John-John Dohmen, Belgium
432 Barry Middleton, England and Great Britain
415 Eddie Ockenden, Australia
412 Dilip Tirkey, India
410 Waseem Ahmad, Pakistan
402 Jeroen Delmee, Netherlands
John-John Dohmen is the most capped field hockey player for Belgium, here is the list of Belgium players with 300+ international matches
441 John-John Dohmen
365 Felix Denayer
359 Thomas Briels
359 Cedric Charlier
358 Marc Coudron
345 Maxime Lucyx
329 Tom Boon
327 Jeroen Truyens
326 Xavier Reckinger
320 Simon Gougnard
301 Thierry Renaer
John-John Dohmen's international field hockey career
Olympic Games
Year /Venue/Rank
2008 Beijing/ 9th
2012 London/ 5th
2016 Rio de Janeiro/Silver
2020 Tokyo/ Gold
FIH Hockey World Cup
2014 The Hague/ 5th
2018 Bhubaneswar/ Gold
2023 Bhubaneswar and Rourkela/5th
FIH Champions Trophy
2012 Melbourne/ 5th
2014 Bhubaneswar/8th
2016 London/ 5th
2018 Breda/ 5th
FIH Hockey World League
2013 Round 2 - Paris/ Gold
2013 Semi finals - Rotterdam/ Gold
2015 Semi finals - Antwerp) Silver
2015 Finals - Raipur/ Silver
2017 Finals - Bhubaneswar/ 5th
FIH Hockey Pro League
2019 Silver
2020-21 Gold
2021-22 Silver
2022-23 in progress
Eurohockey Championship - I
2007 Manchester/ Bronze
2011 Monchengladbach/ 4th
2013 Boom/ 2nd
2015 London/ 5th
2019 Antwerp/ Gold
2021 Amsterdam/ Bronze