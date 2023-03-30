By Tariq Ali



Great midfielder of Belgium national field hockey team John-John Dohmen appeared in more than 400 international hockey matches since 2004 when he made his debut against Italy.





Overall, according to the latest updates as on March, 2023, John-John Dohmen played 441 international matches only second to Teun de Nooijer of Netherlands with 453 international caps.



Following is the list of players appeared in 400+ international outdoor hockey matches

453 Teun de Nooijer, Netherlands

441 John-John Dohmen, Belgium

432 Barry Middleton, England and Great Britain

415 Eddie Ockenden, Australia

412 Dilip Tirkey, India

410 Waseem Ahmad, Pakistan

402 Jeroen Delmee, Netherlands



John-John Dohmen is the most capped field hockey player for Belgium, here is the list of Belgium players with 300+ international matches

441 John-John Dohmen

365 Felix Denayer

359 Thomas Briels

359 Cedric Charlier

358 Marc Coudron

345 Maxime Lucyx

329 Tom Boon

327 Jeroen Truyens

326 Xavier Reckinger

320 Simon Gougnard

301 Thierry Renaer



John-John Dohmen's international field hockey career

Olympic Games

Year /Venue/Rank

2008 Beijing/ 9th

2012 London/ 5th

2016 Rio de Janeiro/Silver

2020 Tokyo/ Gold



FIH Hockey World Cup

2014 The Hague/ 5th

2018 Bhubaneswar/ Gold

2023 Bhubaneswar and Rourkela/5th



FIH Champions Trophy

2012 Melbourne/ 5th

2014 Bhubaneswar/8th

2016 London/ 5th

2018 Breda/ 5th



FIH Hockey World League

2013 Round 2 - Paris/ Gold

2013 Semi finals - Rotterdam/ Gold

2015 Semi finals - Antwerp) Silver

2015 Finals - Raipur/ Silver

2017 Finals - Bhubaneswar/ 5th



FIH Hockey Pro League

2019 Silver

2020-21 Gold

2021-22 Silver

2022-23 in progress



Eurohockey Championship - I

2007 Manchester/ Bronze

2011 Monchengladbach/ 4th

2013 Boom/ 2nd

2015 London/ 5th

2019 Antwerp/ Gold

2021 Amsterdam/ Bronze