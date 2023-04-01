By Tariq Ali



From the men's national field hockey of the Netherlands, Teun de Nooijer having the record of the most appearances in the outdoor international hockey with 453 caps.





Following is the list of the players played over 400 international hockey matches:

453 Teun de Nooijer (Netherlands) 1994-2012

441 John-John Dohmen (Belgium) 2004-2023*

432 Barry Middleton (England and Great Britain) 2008-2018

415 Eddie Ockenden (Australia) 2006-2023*

412 Dilip Tirkey (India) 1995-2010

410 Waseem Ahmad (Pakistan) 1996-2013

402 Jeroen Delmee (Netherlands) 1994-2008



The following is the list of the players with most international appearances from the other major countries:

Argentina - 356 Matias Paredes 2001-2019

Canada - 348 Kenneth Pereira 1994-2015

Germany - 369 Watheus Matthias 1999-2012

Ireland - 295 Eugene Magee 2005-2019

Japan - 199 Manabu Yamashita 2010-2022

Malaysia - 350 Azlan Misron 2002-2015

New Zealand - 343 Philip Burrows 2002-2016

Spain - 323 Quico Cortes 2004-2021

South Africa - 220 Gregory Nicol 1994-2004

South Korea - 319 Jang Jong-Hyun 2004-2022

Trinidad and Tobago - 324 Kwandwane Browne 1992-2019