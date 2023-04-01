



Few hockey players in the world have achieved the honour of winning gold medals at the Olympic Games as well as the World Cup, but Gonzalo Peillat holds a further unique distinction of achieving both while representing two different nations. Peillat was the brightest spark for Argentina as they won their first ever gold medal in men’s hockey at the Olympic Games Rio 2016. After moving to Germany and changing his nationality, Peillat became eligible to represent the European giants in 2021. He once again played a crucial role as Germany won their third men’s World Cup title at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, scoring an impressive hat-trick as Germany stormed back from a 2-goal deficit to defeat Australia in the semi-finals enroute to the finals where he also scored the equaliser after his team had conceded two early goals.



