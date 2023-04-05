On the eve of the ABN AMRO EHL FINAL8, it is time to focus in on the head-to-head battles that will define the opening phase of the competition. Today, we look at the women’s competition which looks set for some historic showdowns of the excitement that will add to the EHL carnival atmosphere.





Women's EHL FINAL8 head-to-head previews



Thursday



Pembroke v Sanse Complutense (12.30 CET)



The debutante’s ball; these two sides are making their first EHL appearances having enjoyed breakthrough national titles last year. Pembroke are looking to become the first Irish side to reach the final four of a European women’s top tier competition since 1982.



They had endured a tough season following the emigration of five players last summer - including Gillian Pinder - and ended their regular league campaign in fifth place. They did finish on a high, beating Loreto 1-0 to deny their Dublin rivals that title.



For Complu, they also lost key players after their title run with Spanish internationals Lola Riera, Lucia Jimenez and Patricia Alvarez among the departures. They sit in eighth place in their league but got a confidence-boosting win over Real Sociedad last Sunday; Argentina international Pilar Campoy is their driving force.



Gantoise v Club de Campo (14.45 CET)



Two sides with medal ambitions having been in the FINAL4 mix in the past two years. 2022 was a special one for Gantoise who played in the top tier in Europe for the first time and duly became the first Belgian side to reach the top four since Uccle in 1979.



They have developed a five-point lead at the top of the Ion Hockey League, capping their run-in to the EHL with a 9-1 victory over KHC Leuven. Captain Alix Gerniers missed last year’s EHL but is back to lead the team along with Barbara Nelen, Ambre Ballenghien and the legendary Emilie Sinia.



Club de Campo were finalists in 2021 but have had a frustrating run since then. In 2022’s EHL, they lost both their matches in shoot-outs, drawing with eventual winners AH&BC Amsterdam and Düsseldorfer HC and they were subsequently runners-up in both the Spanish championship and Copa del Rey.



Nonetheless, they have an exciting panel featuring Sara Barrios, Bea Perez, Maria Lopez, Maria Ruiz, Begoña Garcia, Candela Mejias Zanetti, Carmen Cano and Alicia Magaz - all players with Spanish international experience.



Friday



Surbiton v Düsseldorfer HC (11.45 CET)



Both sides are bidding to reach the FINAL4 for the first time having both won Ranking Matches to finish fifth last time around.



Surbiton were dethroned last weekend as English champions - a title they held since 2014 - by East Grinstead in the playoff finals after topping the first three phases of their complex league system.



This season, the club welcomed back Hannah Martin and Gisele Ansley this season after spells in the Netherlands and Amy Costello from UHC Hamburg but said goodbye to Emily Defroand and Georgie Twigg who decided to step away from hockey after stellar careers at Sugden Road.



Düsseldorfer HC won their first ever German title last season in the extended 2019-21 season and they duly backed that up with a second title last spring with final success against Mannheimer HC.



This season, they are very much in contention for the playoff places, starting their 2023 fixtures with a 4-0 win over Harvestehuder THC.



They bring a range of international experience with Selin Oruz, goalkeeper Nathalie Kubalski, Maike Schaunig and Elisa Grave along with Spanish international Clara Ycart and Argentina star Agustina Albertario.



HC ’s-Hertogenbosch v SCHC (20.15 CET)



When Den Bosch and SCHC, it will be another major showdown in their interlocking recent history with seven meetings between the sides in just 12 months. Most recently, they served up a 3-3 barnstormer in the Hoofdklasse and they will meet soon in the Gold Cup final, too.



SCHC hold sway in the Dutch league with a five-point lead with five rounds of matches to play; Yibbi Jansen is the top scorer in the competition with 20 goals to her name.



Dutch captain Xan de Waard, Laurien Leurink and Renee van Laarhoven are all World Cup winners from last summer with Lisa Post part of the traveling panel.



Den Bosch are the stand-out side in women’s European club competition with 17 top tier titles since 2000. This season, they have been adapting to life after Lidewij Welten, Margot van Geffen and Marloes Keetels and it took a while to adjust but they are now on a 15-game unbeaten run. Fit-again Frédérique Matla is a massive all-round threat while Josine Koning, Sanne Koolen, Laura Nunnink and Pien Sanders pack a talented panel.



WHERE TO WATCH



The Euro Hockey League is delighted to confirm that wherever you are in the world, you will be able to enjoy the ABN AMRO FINAL8 from April 6-10, 2023.



Find out the best option for you to enjoy the event:



Worldwide (except in Latin America, Belgium and France) - EuroHockeyTV



Netherlands: NOS; schedule subject to Dutch teams participation



Belgium - Eleven Sports



France - SportAll



Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Mexico - ESPN Latin America



Spain - all games featuring Atlètic Terrassa will be shown on TV3



