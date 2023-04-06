Hockey Legend - Gonzalo Peillat
By Tariq Ali
Field hockey legend Gonzalo Peillat who played for two countries Argentina and Germany
Gonzalo Peillat made his debut in senior international hockey for Argentina in 2011continued playing for Argentina upto 2019 appeared in 153 matches later he migrated to Germany and he joined Germany national field hockey team in 2022 and he appeared in 23 matches for Germany.
Gonzalo Peillat scored 176 goals in 153 matches for Argentina with the strike rate of 115 and the goal averages 1.15.
He has a unique distinction in men's international hockey he was the Top Scorer of the events for 11 times in the major events:
Goals/ Championship/ Venue/ Year
7 FIH World League Semi Finals Johor Bahru 2013
16 South American ODESUR Games Santiago 2014
10 FIH Hockey World Cup The Hague 2014
14 Pan American Games Toronto 2014
8 FIH World League Finals Raipur 2015
11 Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro 2016
12 FIH World League Semi Finals London 2016
7 Pan American Championship Lancaster 2017
8 Azlan Shah Cup Ipoh 2018
6 FIH Champions Trophy Breda 2018
7 Four Nations invitational tournament Chile 2019
Gonzalo Peillat scored 10 or more goals in the tournament for six times, only Jorge Lombi (Argentina) 10 times, Sohail Abbas (Pakistan) 9 times and Paul Litjens (Netherlands) 8 times were ahead of him
Following is the records of Gonzalo Peillat in international hockey for Argentina otherwise for the Germany team indicated in the bracket:
Olympic Games
Year Venue. Matches Goals Rank
2012 London. 6. 4. 10
2016 Rio de Janeiro 8. 11. 1
FIH World Cup
2014 The Hague. 7. 10. 3
2018 Bhubaneswar. 4. 6. 7
2023 Bhubaneswar
and Rourkela. 7. 6. 9 (for Germany)
FIH Champions Trophy
2014 Bhubaneswar. 6. 2. 6
2018 Breda. 6. 6 4
FIH World League
2013 Round 2 Rio. 5. 3. 1
2014 Finals New
Delhi. 6. 1. 8
2015 Semi Finals
Buenos Aires. 7. 5. 2
2015 Finals Raipur. 5. 8. 5
2016 Semi Finals
London. 7. 12. 2
2017 Finals
Bhubaneswar 6. 3. 2
FIH Pro League
2021-22 various. 8. 5. 4 (for Germany)
2022-23* various. 8. 3. in progress (for Germany)
Pan American Games
2015 Toronto. 6. 14. 1
Pan American Championship
2013 Brampton. 5. 8. 1
2017 Lancaster. 5. 7 1
South American ODESUR Games
2014 Santiago. 6. 16. 1
South American Championship
2013 Santiago. 6. 10. 1
Azlan Shah Cup
2012 Ipoh. 6. 2. 2
2018 Ipoh. 6. 8. 3