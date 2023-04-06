By Tariq Ali



Field hockey legend Gonzalo Peillat who played for two countries Argentina and Germany





Gonzalo Peillat made his debut in senior international hockey for Argentina in 2011continued playing for Argentina upto 2019 appeared in 153 matches later he migrated to Germany and he joined Germany national field hockey team in 2022 and he appeared in 23 matches for Germany.



Gonzalo Peillat scored 176 goals in 153 matches for Argentina with the strike rate of 115 and the goal averages 1.15.

He has a unique distinction in men's international hockey he was the Top Scorer of the events for 11 times in the major events:

Goals/ Championship/ Venue/ Year

7 FIH World League Semi Finals Johor Bahru 2013

16 South American ODESUR Games Santiago 2014

10 FIH Hockey World Cup The Hague 2014

14 Pan American Games Toronto 2014

8 FIH World League Finals Raipur 2015

11 Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro 2016

12 FIH World League Semi Finals London 2016

7 Pan American Championship Lancaster 2017

8 Azlan Shah Cup Ipoh 2018

6 FIH Champions Trophy Breda 2018

7 Four Nations invitational tournament Chile 2019



Gonzalo Peillat scored 10 or more goals in the tournament for six times, only Jorge Lombi (Argentina) 10 times, Sohail Abbas (Pakistan) 9 times and Paul Litjens (Netherlands) 8 times were ahead of him

Following is the records of Gonzalo Peillat in international hockey for Argentina otherwise for the Germany team indicated in the bracket:



Olympic Games

Year Venue. Matches Goals Rank

2012 London. 6. 4. 10

2016 Rio de Janeiro 8. 11. 1



FIH World Cup

2014 The Hague. 7. 10. 3

2018 Bhubaneswar. 4. 6. 7

2023 Bhubaneswar

and Rourkela. 7. 6. 9 (for Germany)



FIH Champions Trophy

2014 Bhubaneswar. 6. 2. 6

2018 Breda. 6. 6 4





FIH World League

2013 Round 2 Rio. 5. 3. 1

2014 Finals New

Delhi. 6. 1. 8

2015 Semi Finals

Buenos Aires. 7. 5. 2

2015 Finals Raipur. 5. 8. 5

2016 Semi Finals

London. 7. 12. 2

2017 Finals

Bhubaneswar 6. 3. 2



FIH Pro League

2021-22 various. 8. 5. 4 (for Germany)

2022-23* various. 8. 3. in progress (for Germany)



Pan American Games

2015 Toronto. 6. 14. 1

Pan American Championship

2013 Brampton. 5. 8. 1

2017 Lancaster. 5. 7 1



South American ODESUR Games

2014 Santiago. 6. 16. 1

South American Championship

2013 Santiago. 6. 10. 1



Azlan Shah Cup

2012 Ipoh. 6. 2. 2

2018 Ipoh. 6. 8. 3