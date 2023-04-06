Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Hockey stars share special messages to celebrate #WhiteCard Campaign on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Published: Thursday, 06 April 2023 10:00 | Hits: 7

The #WhiteCard is a symbol to promote worldwide peace efforts



New Delhi: As the world observes the 10th anniversary of International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on Thursday, the Indian hockey stars joined the #WhiteCard Campaign to support peace through sport movement. To celebrate the day, the members of Indian hockey teams shared special messages to mark the occasion. Just like various colour cards in the sporting world such as green, yellow, and red, the #WhiteCard is a symbol to promote and support worldwide peace efforts.

