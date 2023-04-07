The legendary player shared his views on the recent developments in the Indian hockey domestic structure in the latest episode of Hockey Te Charcha podcast







New Delhi: “It was a real surprise for me, shocking and a pleasant one.” Those were the words from the Indian hockey legend Gurbux Singh, as he reminisced about the moment he was presented with the prestigious Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th Hockey India Annual Awards 2022 held last month in New Delhi.



