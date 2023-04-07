Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

"I value it the most," says Gurbux Singh on winning the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

Published: Friday, 07 April 2023 10:00 | Hits: 189

The legendary player shared his views on the recent developments in the Indian hockey domestic structure in the latest episode of Hockey Te Charcha podcast



New Delhi: “It was a real surprise for me, shocking and a pleasant one.” Those were the words from the Indian hockey legend Gurbux Singh, as he reminisced about the moment he was presented with the prestigious Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th Hockey India Annual Awards 2022 held last month in New Delhi.

