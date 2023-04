By Washington Onyango





Agenga Mixed hockey coach Aloice Owino intructs his players during the Nyanza Regional games in Kisii.[Washington Onyango,Standard]



Agenga Mixed Secondary School on Friday sent shockwaves throughout the vast Nyanza Region after knocking out five-time East Africa champions Sinyolo Girls in the semifinals of the girl’s hockey played at Cardinal Otunga, Mososcho in Kisii.