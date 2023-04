By Tariq Ali



The 10th Women's Junior (under 21) Pan American Championship to be played at Saint Michael, Barbados starting from 10 April 2023.



The participating teams:

Pool A 1 Argentina 2 Uruguay 3 United States. Pool B 1 Barbados 2 Canada 3 Chile 4 Guyana



The following are the Final Standings of the past Women's Junior Pan American Championships:



1st Junior Pan American Championship, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1988

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Chile 4 Uruguay 5 Cuba 6 Paraguay



2nd Junior Pan American Championship, Caracas, Venezuela, 1992

1 Argentina 2 Trinidad and Tobago 3 Canada 4 United States * Chile * Cuba * Venezuela * Paraguay

* unknown Standings



3rd Junior Pan American Championship, Santiago, Chile, 1997

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Canada 4 Chile 5 Uruguay 6 Barbados 7 Bermuda 8 Paraguay 9 Venezuela 10 Mexico



4th Junior Pan American Championship, Bridgetown, Barbados, 2000

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Canada 4 Chile 5 Barbados 6 Trinidad and Tobago 7 Venezuela 8 Bermuda 9 Mexico



5th Junior Pan American Championship, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 2005

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Chile 4 Canada 5 Mexico 6 Uruguay 7 Barbados 8 Jamaica 9 Trinidad and Tobago 10 Bermuda 11 Puerto Rico 12 Dominican Republic



6th Junior Pan American Championship, Mexico City, Mexico, 2008

1 United States 2 Chile 3 Argentina 4 Mexico 5 Uruguay 6 Trinidad and statistics 7 Barbados 8 Bermuda



7th Junior Pan American Championship, Guadalajara, Mexico, 2012

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 United States 4 Chile 5 Uruguay 6 Venezuela 7 Mexico 8 Trinidad and Tobago 9 Guyana 10 Jamaica 11 Brazil



8th Junior Pan American Championship, Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago, 2016

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Chile 4 Canada 5 Uruguay 6 Trinidad and Tobago 7 Mexico 8 Barbados



9th Junior Pan American Championship, Santiago, Chile, 2021

1 Canada 2 Uruguay 3 United States 4 Chile 5 Argentina 6 Trinidad and Tobago