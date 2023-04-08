The players will report at SAI, Bengaluru on 9th April 2023







New Delh: Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member Core Probables Group for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, which will be held from 9th April to 13th May 2023 at SAI, Bengaluru. The camp will help players put in the hard yards to fine-tune their strategies and combinations further ahead of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s tour to Australia as a preparatory event ahead of the Asian Games in China.



