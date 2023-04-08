Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey India names 33-member Indian Women's Core Group for National Coaching Camp

Published: Saturday, 08 April 2023 10:00 | Hits: 104

The players will report at SAI, Bengaluru on 9th April 2023



New Delh: Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member Core Probables Group for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, which will be held from 9th April to 13th May 2023 at SAI, Bengaluru. The camp will help players put in the hard yards to fine-tune their strategies and combinations further ahead of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s tour to Australia as a preparatory event ahead of the Asian Games in China.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.