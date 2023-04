IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS



SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados – The U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team started off their first match of the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships against Guyana at the Wildey Hockey Centre located in the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Saint Michael, Barbados. The Junior Wolves exhibited strong skill and teamwork to shut out their opponent and claim a 3-0 victory.