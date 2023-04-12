“I want to play in the Olympics and win Gold medal for my country,” says 16-year-old Sunelita Toppo after getting picked for Hockey India Senior Women National Coaching Camp
The youngster from Sundargarh was named in the Core Probable Group for Senior Women's National Coaching Camp in SAI, Bengaluru
New Delh: 16-year-old Sunelita Toppo – who has made steady progress in the ranks of the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team in recent years – took a significant step in her development when she made it to the Hockey India Senior Women National Coaching Camp in April 2023.