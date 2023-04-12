Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

“I want to play in the Olympics and win Gold medal for my country,” says 16-year-old Sunelita Toppo after getting picked for Hockey India Senior Women National Coaching Camp

Published: Wednesday, 12 April 2023 10:00 | Hits: 19

The youngster from Sundargarh was named in the Core Probable Group for Senior Women's National Coaching Camp in SAI, Bengaluru



New Delh: 16-year-old Sunelita Toppo – who has made steady progress in the ranks of the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team in recent years – took a significant step in her development when she made it to the Hockey India Senior Women National Coaching Camp in April 2023.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.