Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Odisha sets up 18 training centres to boost hockey at grassroots

Published: Wednesday, 12 April 2023 10:00 | Hits: 20

The HTCs have been set up by the Sports and Youth Services Department (DSYS) in partnership with Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) with the aim to nurture a large spectrum of hockey talent from the state and provide an early exposure to synthetic turfs.


Photo: IANS

Odisha known for its passion for hockey, has set up 18 Hockey Training Centres (HTCs) for development of hockey at grassroots while four more such centres will be opened soon, officials said on Tuesday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.