The HTCs have been set up by the Sports and Youth Services Department (DSYS) in partnership with Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) with the aim to nurture a large spectrum of hockey talent from the state and provide an early exposure to synthetic turfs.





Photo: IANS



Odisha known for its passion for hockey, has set up 18 Hockey Training Centres (HTCs) for development of hockey at grassroots while four more such centres will be opened soon, officials said on Tuesday.



