"Getting picked for the Senior Women's National Camp is an incredible opportunity," says newcomer Jyothi Chhatri
The youngster credits Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre for building her career and helping her make the cut for National Camp
Bhubaneshwar: Hockey India recently divulged a selection of 33 top-tier players to form the core probable group for the Senior Women's national camp in SAI, Bengaluru. The core group will be preparing for the upcoming Australia Tour - a preparatory event leading up to the highly anticipated Asian Games in China. Making the list for the first time is 20-year-old Jyoti Chhatri. Jyoti is a national hockey cadet from the Sports Hostel in Sundargarh. Based on her immense promise she was transferred to Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC in 2021.