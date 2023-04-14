The youngster credits Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre for building her career and helping her make the cut for National Camp







Bhubaneshwar: Hockey India recently divulged a selection of 33 top-tier players to form the core probable group for the Senior Women's national camp in SAI, Bengaluru. The core group will be preparing for the upcoming Australia Tour - a preparatory event leading up to the highly anticipated Asian Games in China. Making the list for the first time is 20-year-old Jyoti Chhatri. Jyoti is a national hockey cadet from the Sports Hostel in Sundargarh. Based on her immense promise she was transferred to Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC in 2021.



