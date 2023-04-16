



In the EYHL Men’s Champions Trophy Three Rock Rovers hosted Glenanne and YMCA took on Monkstown in the Quarter finals to see who would face Banbridge and Lisnagarvey in next weekend’s semi-finals in Banbridge . In the EYHL Women’s Champions Trophy Old Alexandra took on Pegasus and Catholic Institute hosted Pembroke Wanderers to see who would face UCD and Loreto in next weekend’s semi-finals in Banbridge. But that was just EYHL Champions Trophy in the EYHL 2 it was semi-finals weekend at St. Columba’s College home of Corinthians hockey club who also had skin in the game.



