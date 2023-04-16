Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Irish EYHL Play Off Weekend match results and reports

Published: Sunday, 16 April 2023 10:00 | Hits: 25



In the EYHL Men’s  Champions Trophy   Three Rock Rovers hosted Glenanne and  YMCA took on Monkstown in the Quarter finals to see who would face Banbridge and Lisnagarvey in next weekend’s semi-finals  in Banbridge . In the EYHL Women’s Champions Trophy Old Alexandra took on Pegasus and Catholic Institute hosted Pembroke Wanderers to see who would face UCD and Loreto in next weekend’s semi-finals in Banbridge. But that was just EYHL Champions Trophy in the EYHL 2 it was semi-finals weekend at St. Columba’s College home of Corinthians hockey club who also had skin in the game.

