SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados – The U.S. U-21 Men's National Team matched up against Argentina in the semifinals of the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships (JPAC) at the Wildey Hockey Centre located in the Sir Garfield Sobers Sport Complex in Saint Michael, Barbados. The Junior Wolves entered the contest after a win over Barbados, but faced a powerful challenge against Argentina, ultimately falling 7-0.



